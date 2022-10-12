Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.63. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

