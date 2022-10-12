Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.