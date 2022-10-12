Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

