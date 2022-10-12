Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,538 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

