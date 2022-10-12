Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

