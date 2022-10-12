Bailard Inc. Sells 22,932 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of MRC Global worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after buying an additional 494,674 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 274.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 361,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,978 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $5,598,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.94 million, a P/E ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 2.04.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

