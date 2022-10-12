Bailard Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,641 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

