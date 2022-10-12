Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 1,020,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,593,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

