Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.55. 34,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.