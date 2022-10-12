Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,799 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,670,761 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

