Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 13.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,293.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

