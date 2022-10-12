Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.55. 67,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $299.20. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

