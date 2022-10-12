Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

