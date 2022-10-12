Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 505,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,746,207. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

