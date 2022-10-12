Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 505,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,746,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. The company has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

