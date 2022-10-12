Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 195.90 and a beta of 0.69. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

