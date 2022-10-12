Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

Insider Activity

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

