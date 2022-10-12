Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3,249.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.