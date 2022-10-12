Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

