Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 20,058 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 63.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%. The business had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

