Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.47 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

F opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.