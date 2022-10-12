Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

