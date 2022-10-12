Banco Santander S.A. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77,458 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $239,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

