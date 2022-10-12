Banco Santander S.A. Has $889,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

