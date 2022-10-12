Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 23.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 11,215.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 16,654.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $72,435,000 after buying an additional 631,711 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Trading Down 1.2 %

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

