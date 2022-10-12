Banco Santander S.A. Invests $2.09 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

