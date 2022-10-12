Banco Santander S.A. Invests $2.22 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.