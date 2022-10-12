Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 3,228 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $277,934,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day moving average is $299.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.