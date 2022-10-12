Banco Santander S.A. Sells 177,050 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,050 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in UGI by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. UGI Co. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $47.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

