Banco Santander S.A. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.11% of Infinera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Infinera by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Infinera stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

