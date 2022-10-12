Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $82.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 120,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

