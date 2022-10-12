Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 3,615 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $55,996.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,398,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,154,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,801. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $103.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Joint by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

