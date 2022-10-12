Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

BAND traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,748. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

