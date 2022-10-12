Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,225.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

