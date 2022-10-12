Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.48

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 8578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.