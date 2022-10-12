Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $82.93 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

