Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised Banner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Banner stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Banner by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

