Barclays Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

LUV opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

