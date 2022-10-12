Barclays Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.91.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

