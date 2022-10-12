Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 598531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

