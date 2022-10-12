Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 1,243.7% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDPY. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 269,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,680. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.