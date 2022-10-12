Basket Legends (BBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17,532.77

Basket Legends (BBL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Basket Legends token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basket Legends has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basket Legends has a total market cap of $17,532.77 and $43,407.00 worth of Basket Legends was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basket Legends alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Basket Legends Profile

Basket Legends was first traded on December 22nd, 2021. Basket Legends’ total supply is 48,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,208,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basket Legends is https://reddit.com/r/basketball_legends. The official website for Basket Legends is www.playbasketballlegends.com. Basket Legends’ official Twitter account is @basketballleg1.

Buying and Selling Basket Legends

According to CryptoCompare, “Basket Legends (BBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Basket Legends has a current supply of 48,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Basket Legends is 0.00069858 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playbasketballlegends.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basket Legends directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basket Legends should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basket Legends using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basket Legends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basket Legends and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.