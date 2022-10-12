Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.