Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 107,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

