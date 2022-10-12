BB Gaming (BB) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5,369.35

BB Gaming (BB) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, BB Gaming has traded down 98.2% against the US dollar. BB Gaming has a market cap of $5,369.35 and $54,547.00 worth of BB Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BB Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BB Gaming Token Profile

BB Gaming’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. BB Gaming’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BB Gaming’s official website is bigbeansgaming.com. BB Gaming’s official message board is medium.com/@bigbeanstech. BB Gaming’s official Twitter account is @bigbeansgaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BB Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “BB Gaming (BB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BB Gaming has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BB Gaming is 0.00000537 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bigbeansgaming.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BB Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BB Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BB Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

