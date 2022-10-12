BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$65.50 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCE. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.88.

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.81. The company had a trading volume of 794,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. BCE has a one year low of C$56.72 and a one year high of C$74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.64. The stock has a market cap of C$51.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

