BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 39,965 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1,196.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.87 and a one year high of $106.77.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.