BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 39,965 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1,196.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.87 and a one year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.