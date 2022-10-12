BCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 423,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,281. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

