BeforeCoinMarketCap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $277.00 (BCMC1)

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BeforeCoinMarketCap token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeforeCoinMarketCap has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and $277.00 worth of BeforeCoinMarketCap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeforeCoinMarketCap has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.10 or 0.06776870 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006267 BTC.

About BeforeCoinMarketCap

BeforeCoinMarketCap (CRYPTO:BCMC1) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 7th, 2019. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s total supply is 8,553,027,612 tokens. BeforeCoinMarketCap’s official Twitter account is @beforecmc. The official website for BeforeCoinMarketCap is beta.beforecoinmarketcap.com. The official message board for BeforeCoinMarketCap is bcmcinfo.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BeforeCoinMarketCap

According to CryptoCompare, “BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BeforeCoinMarketCap has a current supply of 8,553,027,612 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BeforeCoinMarketCap is 0.0005078 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $265.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beta.beforecoinmarketcap.com/.”

