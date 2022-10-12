BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

BeiGene Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $392.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The company had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,475,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

